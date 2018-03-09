Pet Of The Week: Meet Frankfurt

Frankfurt is a 2-month-old white and black Great Pyreneese mix. This feisty little guy loves to play! He likes chew toys, ropes and playing with his pals. He’s doing well with his training and gets along with other pups. He's looking for a fun-loving family that he can entertain with his puppy shenanigans and goofy personality!
