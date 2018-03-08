Medical Minute: Exercise The Way You Like

Exercise was never meant to be easy but that doesn't mean you shouldn't enjoy some of it. In today's Medical Minute, Robin Marsh tells us about the importance of doing exercises you like versus ones you think you're supposed to do.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.