Trends, Topics & Tags: Changes To LL Bean Return Policy Prompts Lawsuit

LL Bean is facing several lawsuits over its new return policy. Last week the company announced plans to end its decades-old policy that let customers return products years after they had bought them. Since the announcement, more than a hundred customers filed a class action lawsuit, seeking at least $5-million in damages.

