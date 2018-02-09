Dino's Movie Moment: 15:17 To Paris

For his new film called “15:17 to Paris”, Clint Eastwood interviewed several top actors to play three Americans who stopped a terrorist attack on a train two years ago. He later realized the best people to play those characters were the heroes themselves. Movie Man Dino Lalli recently sat down with those men to talk about how their reality turned into a movie.
