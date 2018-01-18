Trends, Topics & Tags: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Recreated Without Women

Anyone who has seen the real movie or even just the trailer for "The Last Jedi" knows that there are several integral characters who are female. Without those characters or scenes in the cut version, entitled "The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fan-Edit", the movie went from a 2 hour and 32-minute run time to about 45 minutes.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.