View Complete Channel List | FCC Public Inspection File | EEO Report
For assistance with closed captioning or accessing the Public Information File, contact Kim Eubank at 405-841-9920 or by email.
|News 9 Plus is currently available on these channels:
|Over the air (antenna)
|52
|AT&T U-Verse
|52 & 1052HD
|Carnegie Cable
|8
|Cox Communications
|7 & 707HD
|Direct TV
|52
|Dish
|52
|Easy TELL
|52
|Hinton, CATV
|32 & 165HD
|Older TV’s
|12.1 &12.2HD
|OMNI III
|41
|Pioneer
|8 & 408HD
|PTCI
|30
|Taloga Cable
|52.1 & 52.2HD
|Vi-Tel, LLC
|36
|Allegiance Communications
|Shawnee
|27 &12HD
|Holdenville
|15HD
|Stroud
|15HD
|Chandler
|12HD
|Cable One
|Elk City
|16
|Ponca City
|12
|Ada
|2
|Suddenlink
|Chickasha
|10 & 110HD
|Cushing
|7 & 107HD
|Enid
|16 & 116HD
|Pauls Valley
|22 & 725HD
|Perry
|22 & 122HD
|Purcell
|11 & 111HD
|Seminole
|8 & 108HD
|Stillwater
|7 & 107HD
|Weatherford
|8 & 108HD