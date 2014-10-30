News 9 PLUS - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News 9 Plus is currently available on these channels:
Over the air (antenna) 52 AT&T U-Verse 52 & 1052HD Carnegie Cable 8 Cox Communications 7 & 707HD
Direct TV 52 Dish 52 Easy TELL 52 Hinton, CATV 32 & 165HD
Older TV’s 12.1 &12.2HD OMNI III 41 Pioneer 8 & 408HD PTCI 30
Taloga Cable 52.1 & 52.2HD Vi-Tel, LLC 36
Allegiance Communications
Shawnee 27 &12HD Holdenville 15HD Stroud 15HD Chandler 12HD
Cable One
Elk City 16 Ponca City 12 Ada 2
Suddenlink
Chickasha 10 & 110HD Cushing 7 & 107HD Enid 16 & 116HD Pauls Valley 22 & 725HD
Perry 22 & 122HD Purcell 11 & 111HD
Seminole 8 & 108HD Stillwater 7 & 107HD Weatherford 8 & 108HD
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
