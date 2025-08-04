Haley McCormick joined News 9 as a sports reporter/producer in July of 2025.

Prior to making the move to Oklahoma, Haley spent the past two years in Mankato, Minnesota as a sports anchor/reporter. She covered a little bit of everything up north including lots of hockey! A highlight from her time at KEYC was covering the Minnesota Twins when they clinched the Wild Card Series against the Toronto Blue Jays (she got to be in the clubhouse during the champagne celebration). Another highlight was covering the 2024 Gymnastics U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Target Center.

Haley graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Missouri in May of 2023. In her time at Mizzou she worked at KOMU 8 in the sports department covering everything from high school sports to all things Mizzou!

Haley is a big Kansas City sports fan! She grew up going to Chiefs and Royals games with her mom, dad and two younger sisters. A fun fact about Haley is she goes to the College World Series every year on opening weekend with her family. She’s been going since she was born and remembers watching games at Rosenblatt Stadium before the CWS was moved to Charles Schwab Field.

When Haley isn’t at sporting events or watching sports, she loves to create floral arrangements and door wreaths. She took a floral design class in college and the hobby has stuck with her since. Another fun fact about Haley is she’s a certified scuba diver (her deepest dive was 100 feet) and she loves listening to Shania Twain!



