Brianna Brown joined the News 9 team as a Multimedia Journalist in June of 2025.

Brianna grew up in the Texoma region, graduating from Ardmore High School in 2019. She continued her education at the University of Oklahoma, graduating in May 2023 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Minor in Spanish.

She started her professional newsroom experience as an intern with KTEN in 2021 during her sophomore year at OU, working at their main station in Denison, TX and their Ardmore, OK bureau. She worked her way up as a Part-Time Reporter then became a Full-Time Reporter and Weekend Anchor in 2023.

Brianna was also involved with Gaylord News while attending OU, gaining experience as a Washington D.C. correspondent where she spent five months at our nation’s capital reporting on Oklahoma’s congressional delegation and national issues impacting Oklahomans. She was also nominated for a Heartland Emmy in 2023 while at OU, for her mini documentary covering the 10th Anniversary of the 2013 Moore Tornado, where she spoke with first responders recounting their experiences.

You can catch her at the “Palace on the Prairie” most Saturdays during the fall season alongside family, as she is a passionate Oklahoma Sooners football fan.

Don’t hesitate to reach out if you have a story idea or news tip for Brianna!



