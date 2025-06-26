Kylee Dedmon is the morning reporter at News 9! She joined the News 9 team in May of 2025. Kylee loves helping people start their day informed and connected by sharing the stories that matter most across Oklahoma.

Before moving to OKC, Kylee spent 4.5 years as the morning anchor and reporter at KXII in Sherman, Texas. Kylee was born and raised in Arlington, Texas, and graduated from the University of Mississippi (Hotty Toddy!) where she majored in journalism and minored in sports recreation and administration with a focus in sports communication. While at Ole Miss, she worked with ESPN, the SEC Network, Ole Miss Athletics, and their student-run TV station, Ole Miss NewsWatch. Kylee is a huge fan of Ole Miss sports and will cheer on the Rebels any chance she gets!

Outside of work, she loves spending time with her family and her two dogs—a corgi and a blue heeler—and going for runs. Kylee is currently training and hopes to run the OKC Memorial Marathon!

Have a news tip? Or just want to say hi? Send Kylee an email at Kylee.dedmon@griffin.news. You can also find her on Facebook: Kylee Dedmon News 9 and Instagram: Kyleededmonnews



