Three months after a crash killed one person and left two teenage girls hospitalized, the town of Perry is putting together a benefit concert to raise money for the hospital expenses of two of the girls who survived.

Jayli Diel and Rudi Kroll were travelling home from the Calf Fry Festival in Stillwater with Tristen Cherry, Jayli's older brother, and Tristen's fiancée, Katelyn Callahan when they were struck by a car travelling the wrong way on Interstate 44.

Both Jayli and Rudi spent nearly 2 months in the hospital.

Jayli had surgery to repair missing bone fragments in her right leg. Doctors also had to repair her wrist.

Rudi is still recovering from a TBI and walked for the first time earlier this week.

Tristen was in a coma for 3 weeks. His injuries included 64 facial fractures, a compound fracture of his femur, a lacerated kidney, and seven lost teeth.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the other driver, 29-year-old Sergio Ibarra, was allegedly driving under the influence. Ibarra was also hospitalized and has since been arrested and faces DUI and manslaughter charges.

News 9 spoke to Jayli and Rudi, as well as the girls' softball coach, Chancey Hodges, to learn more about their progress and plans moving forward.

Q: You guys have been so open about your journey. Can you update our viewers on where you guys are with your recovery from those injuries?

Jayli: I'm still learning how to walk again, getting my legs stronger, going to therapy. My wrist also, I broke it, and so we're getting that back, but it's been hard, but we're just pushing through.

Q: You have a large gash on your head. Is that painful?

Jayli: It's not painful, really. It's a little sensitive, but it's not bad. It really doesn't bother me.

Q: Rudi, how are you doing?

Rudi: It's been hard. It really has, just like knowing everything. It's been hard, but I think I'm just so grateful we're alive and doing well. I'm glad we made it out alive, and that's really it. I just started walking on Wednesday. I'm incredibly thankful for that. It's hard to learn how to walk again.

Q: This was a horrendous crash. Why do you guys want to talk about it? What's the message?

Rudi: I just want other people to realize, don't take everything for granted, because your life could change in a few seconds, just like ours did.

Jayli: You don't realize everything that you take for granted. Just simply getting up and brushing your teeth, now that's a struggle. You don't realize all these things because you heal from a night of having fun to being in a hospital for two months, just day by day.

Q: How has this affected your relationship with each other? Your best friends, you're only 17 years old. Your whole life ahead of you. What has that been like?

Jayli: I think we've gotten a lot closer through it. I mean, we were close from the beginning, like we're inseparable, but I think we've gotten a lot closer together.

Rudi: I think it's been easier to have each other, because we started together and we ended together. It's never been better to have her by my side because I know that she cares and she's going through the same thing I am, so we can just talk to each other about our struggles. So it's been great. I love it.

Q: Chancey, you're their softball coach. Talk about why you want to show love and support to these girls.

Chancey: As a coach, you love your players. When you become a teacher and a coach, it's not about all these things, the wins, losses. I've always done it as a relationship. I want to help support these girls. My wife and I have done a lot of things to get them whatever they need, when we could do it. Just different comforts from home or different things from school. Just whatever, to help them make this road easier.

Q: How does it feel to be supported by so many people and showered with love?

Jayli: It's wonderful. There are so many people that we didn't even realize cared. There's people praying for us all over the world, and it's just great

Rudi: I agree, because you don't realize how many people actually care until you're there, and they're praying for you and donating and everything. Just sending prayers, like small messages, means a lot.

Nashville recording artist Browning Snider, originally from Idabel, will perform live tonight from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Downtown Perry Square. The concert will go to support Rudi and Jayli's medical expenses.

If you cannot make it to Friday's concert, you can still donate to support Jayli and Rudi.

PayPal: @Hopeinmotion25

Venmo: @hope-in-motion

Follow more of Browning Snider's music here.