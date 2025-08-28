Cross Canadian Ragweed, Turnpike Troubadours return to Stillwater for 'Boys from Oklahoma' concert

After this year's success, the "Boys from Oklahoma" concert will return to Stillwater in 2026 Round 2. Find out how you can get tickets.

By: Destini Pittman

After this year's record-breaking success, Cross Canadian Ragweed and Turnpike Troubadours will return to Boone Pickens Stadium for Round Two of the “Boys from Oklahoma” concert.

The show is set for April 11, 2026, and will feature Cross Canadian Ragweed and Turnpike Troubadours, along with special guests Wyatt Flores, Shane Smith & the Saints, and The Great Divide.

Fans can sign up for a presale promo code now through 5 p.m. CT Wednesday, Sept. 3. Click here to register.

Those who register will have access to purchase tickets starting at noon CT Friday, Sept. 5, through 10 p.m. CT Monday, Sept. 8. If tickets remain, public sales will open at 10 a.m. CT Tuesday, Sept. 9.

At last year’s four-day concert event, nearly 180,000 tickets were sold during presale, making it the largest ticketed event in Oklahoma history.

