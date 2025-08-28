Police search for armed suspect in NW OKC

Police are searching for an armed suspect in northwest Oklahoma City.

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 4:26 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are in the area of Portland Avenue and Northwest 150th Street searching for the suspect.

The suspect is wanted for breaking into multiple vehicles, police said.

The suspect is armed, according to police. They say the suspect is a white male with a lot of tattoos.

The suspect is believed to be on foot.

Police say if you see the suspect in the area, call 911 and do not approach him.

This is a developing story. refresh this page for updates.
