Oklahoma State Rep. Ty Burns pleads guilty, sentenced for domestic abuse, assault

Rep. Ty Burns was charged by prosecutors for the November 2024 and April 25, 2025, incidents involving family members, according to the AG.

By: Destini Pittman

A state representative pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse and two misdemeanor counts of assault and will receive a one-year suspended sentence, according to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

Drummond's office took on the case after Pawnee County District Attorney Mike Fisher recused.

“These are serious charges,“ Drummond said. “While there is no excuse for domestic violence, I am encouraged that the representative has taken responsibility for his actions and will receive counseling under terms of his sentence. Domestic violence is tragically all too common in our state. It must stop.”

Pawnee County District Judge Patrick Pickerill handed down a one-year suspended sentence to run concurrently for each count.

Burns will have to complete a Batterers Intervention Program, under the terms of the sentence.

Burns has been the representative for House District 35 since 2018.

Statement from Rep. Burns:

“I take full responsibility for my actions and have started a year-long batterers intervention program and am getting treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and learning how to deal with past experiences in a more healthy manner. I know I must do better for myself and my family. I deeply regret what occurred and am prepared to be held accountable for my actions. I am stepping down from my position as chair of the Appropriations and Budget Finance Subcommittee so I can focus on my family and serving my constituents.”