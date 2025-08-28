Man waives preliminary hearing after stabbing Edmond officer

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 5:40 pm

By: Stephanie Maniche


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Shackled, handcuffed and escorted by five Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies — a very different Ocean Hudson made his appearance in an Oklahoma County Courtroom Thursday morning.  

Hudson nodded at the Edmond police officers seated in the first two rows in the courtroom before taking his own seat.  

Hudson was scheduled for a preliminary hearing, but waived his right.  

In May, Hudson was seen on body cam footage attacking Edmond police officer Caleb Hodam with pepper spray, then stabbing him in the torso during a traffic stop at 15th and Broadway.  

The body cam recorded Hudson shouting, “Shoot me! I’ve got nothing to live for. I’m supposed to be in prison today.” 

Investigators later confirmed Hudson had been scheduled to appear in court the same day for an unrelated case in Canadian County on charges of lewd acts with a minor and possession of child pornography.  

Prosecutors said they believe the assault was an attempted “suicide by cop” to avoid that court appearance.  

Hudson remains in jail on a $5 million bond. 

His next court date is set for October 1, 2025. 

Stephanie Maniche
Stephanie Maniche

Multimedia journalist Stephanie Maniche joined News 9 in January 2025. She has a passion for telling compelling stories that inform, engage and inspire communities. Stephanie previously worked in Alpena, MI and Wichita, KS.

