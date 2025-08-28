Beyond The Forecast: Spend the morning with News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 12:51 pm

By: Anna Denison


It’s still dark outside when Lacey Swope walks into the News 9 newsroom. By 3 a.m., she’s already at work preparing the forecast Oklahomans will rely on to start their day.

A new episode of Beyond The Forecast follows Swope from the moment she arrives at the station until the newscast ends at 7 a.m. The video shows the preparation, analysis, and teamwork that go into delivering an accurate and timely forecast each morning.

Swope says mornings are fast-paced, requiring both focus and flexibility. She studies the latest weather models, updates graphics, and works closely with the morning team to make sure viewers have the information they need before heading out the door.

From long hours of preparation to the energy of going live on air, the behind-the-scenes view highlights the dedication required to deliver local weather coverage.

The full episode is available HERE.

