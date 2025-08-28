Ponca City Public Schools cancels all Thursday afternoon classes

Ponca City Public Schools has canceled Thursday afternoon classes due to a water main break.

By: Christian Hans

Ponca City Public Schools have canceled the remainder of classes on Thursday after a water main break, according to the district.

The district says due to the break, all schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

However, the district says buses will not run early.

PCPS says all parents and guardians will need to pick up their students. Staff will stay with students who are unable to leave until their bus arrives.