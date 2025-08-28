‘Beyond the Porch’ features OKC Zoo update with Candice Rennels

In the latest episode of Beyond the Porch, Addie Crawford sat down with Candice Rennels, Director of Public Relations for the zoo, to discuss upcoming events, new exhibits, and how the zoo continues to connect with families across the state.

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 11:57 am

By: Addie Crawford


The Oklahoma City Zoo is giving the community a closer look at what’s happening behind the scenes.

The conversation highlighted seasonal activities, conservation programs and ways guests can make the most of their visit this fall. Rennels also shared how the zoo is preparing for special events designed to draw visitors of all ages.

The full episode of Beyond the Porch is available to watch on YouTube.
Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

