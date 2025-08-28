Nexus Pets launches funding campaign for spay, neuter surgeries across Oklahoma

An Oklahoma nonprofit is on a mission to prevent unwanted litters and reduce the number of animals entering shelters across the state.

By: Addie Crawford

-

Nexus Pets is hitting the road this summer with Get Fixed on Route 66, a lifesaving campaign to protect Oklahoma’s pets through affordable spay and neuter surgeries.

The organization wants to raise $6,600 to fund 100 spay and neuter surgeries with a specialized focus on communities with the greatest need. Every donation makes a direct impact on the health and safety of pets across Oklahoma.

Spaying and neutering are not just about preventing unwanted litters, but also about safeguarding pets for the long haul.

When pets are fixed early, they’re at significantly lower risk for life-threatening conditions like uterine infections, mammary tumors, and testicular cancer. It can also reduce roaming, spraying, and other stress-driven behaviors that often lead to pets being surrendered to shelters.

Special campaign shirts for the Get Fixed on Route 66 campaign are for sale now.

Nexus Pets is a branch of Nexus Animals, a nonprofit that bridges the gap between people and resources for their pets through education, outreach, and adoption.

Founded in 2016 as Nexus Equine, the organization initially focused on equine welfare in Oklahoma. In 2023, the expansion to Nexus Pets reflected the urgent need to address lifesaving efforts for dogs and cats, leading to the evolution of the broader parent name, Nexus Animals.

To help the Get Fixed On Route 66 campaign, click here.