OKC Police seek assistance in solving 20-year-old cold case

OKC Police seek help solving 20-year-old cold case.

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 12:28 pm

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are asking the public's help in solving a 20-year-old homicide.

Police say 75-year-old Thomas Young was found dead inside a home while it was under construction in 2005.

Young's family is still searching for any kind of answers.

Police are urging those who know anything to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.
