Smokehouse Social brings bold BBQ flavors and entertainment to OKC’s OKANA Resort

By: Lacie Lowry

A new Oklahoma City BBQ restaurant has had overwhelming success in its first few months. Smokehouse Social at the OKANA resort slow-smokes all of its meats using post oak for a deep flavor. The BBQ restaurant offers brisket, short ribs, pulled pork, and beer can chicken.

“My barbecue's got attitude,” said Chef Edwards.

Edwards is from Oklahoma City and has worked as a professional chef for 15 years, but he has only been barbequing professionally for 3 years.

“First brisket I ever cooked, we actually fed to the dogs that night, did not come out great,” he explained. “So I actually went and bought a $700.00 smoker and the next brisket I sold for 200 bucks,” he added.

Edwards spends 20 hours on each brisket, making sure the flavor and consistency are perfect.

“A lot of meticulous babysitting,” Edwards said. “When it comes to barbecue, it's intimate, you know, we devote so much time with these pieces of meat,” he added.

The menu has a section called "Show Stoppers," which are meals meant for four people. The tomahawk ribeye is the most popular. It is a 48 oz. cut, and then Edwards sets the whole thing on fire.

“Everything here has a little attitude to it; it all has a little spice,” Edwards said. “It's not your typical standard BBQ, everything is done with a little flair here, it's all elevated,” he added.

The entertainment is also elevated. You can rent out one of the three sports bays and play 25 different games on the simulators while you enjoy the food.

“You come in here, you're immediately shouted at, ‘welcome to Smokehouse’ by 7, 8, 9 people and you instantly feel loved,” Edwards explained.