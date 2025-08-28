Norman Police ask public's help in finding missing man

Norman Police say 46-year-old Chad Dewayne Duncan has been missing since February.

By: Christian Hans

Investigators are asking the public for help in locating a missing Norman man who was last seen in February, according to police.

The Norman Police Department says 46-year-old Chad Dewayne Duncan was last seen in Oklahoma City.

Duncan is six feet tall and 180 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes.

NPD says family and investigators are concerned for Duncan’s welfare due to the amount of time they have been without contact from Duncan.

Anyone with information should call Norman Police at 321-1444.