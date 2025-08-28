Rock the Route 2025: A look into Yukon’s annual music festival

The City of Yukon invites music fans to gather on historic Route 66 for the return of Rock the Route on Thursday, August 28, from 6–11 p.m.

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 7:55 am

By: Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Organizers in Yukon are gearing up for the Rock the Route music festival on Thursday. This free, family-friendly street festival will fill downtown Yukon with live music, food trucks, and fun activities for all ages.

Thousands are expected to attend this celebration of music, community, and America’s Main Street, and the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke to City of Yukon Media Specialist Jenna Roberson to learn more.

Live Music

Roberson says headlining this year’s festival is Texas-born singer-songwriter Tanner Usrey, known for his raw storytelling, country grit, and Americana spirit.

Usrey has shared stages with major acts such as Koe Wetzel, Cody Jinks, and Dierks Bentley, and recently released his debut album Crossing Lines. He takes the stage fresh off festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, and Lollapalooza, with a new record set for release in July 2025.

Joining Usrey is special guest Them Dirty Roses, a powerhouse Southern rock band from Alabama whose high-energy live performances have earned them a devoted following.

Opening the night will be rising country artist Caroline Grace, bringing her blend of bluegrass, western, and authentic storytelling.

What Else To Expect

Beyond the music, festivalgoers can enjoy local food trucks, shopping along Main Street, and the Rockin’ Family Fun Zone from 5–10 p.m., featuring a mechanical bull, rock wall, inflatables, crafts, and more.

Rock the Route takes place between 4th and 5th Streets in downtown Yukon, with some Main Street businesses staying open late for special sales.

The festival is from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday.

For more details, visit www.yukonok.gov/RocktheRoute
