Man convicted in 2023 drive-by shooting in OKC

A jury convicts a 23-year-old man of shooting into a southwest OKC home in 2023.

Thursday, August 28th 2025, 7:41 am

By: Christian Hans


A man has been convicted of a 2023 drive-by shooting that happened in southeast Oklahoma City, according to court documents.

An Oklahoma County jury convicted 23-year-old Damien Jacobs of shooting into a home near Southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue.

One woman was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but was not struck by gunfire.

Prosecutors say Jacobs sent threatening messages to the woman before the shooting.

Jacobs is set to be sentenced on Sept. 15.
