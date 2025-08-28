Don’t Miss These Fun Things to Do in Oklahoma City This September

Explore the top events and activities happening in Oklahoma City this September. From live music and cultural festivals to outdoor adventures, find the best things to do this month.

By: Jenna Dolch

September is a great time to explore Oklahoma City, as the weather is mild and the city comes alive with seasonal events, outdoor activities, and local dining experiences. From family-friendly parks to cultural attractions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during this month.

For this guide, we relied on trusted local resources, including official city tourism websites, verified attraction pages and community reviews, to ensure each recommended activity is well-known, highly rated and perfect for a September visit.

Frontier City's Food & Brew Festival combines the thrill of amusement park rides with the enjoyment of local craft beers and delicious cuisine. Held on weekends from Aug. 22 through Sept. 14, the festival features a curated selection of Oklahoma's finest breweries, world-class cuisine, and live music.

Address: 11501 N I-35 Service Road, Oklahoma City Dates: Weekends, Aug. 22-Sept. 14 Time: 6-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday Phone: (405) 478-2140

The Oklahoma State Fair is a beloved family-friendly tradition that showcases the best of Oklahoma's agriculture, entertainment, and cuisine. Held at the OKC Fair Park, the fair features a variety of attractions, including carnival rides, live music, rodeo events, and a wide array of food vendors.

Address: 3001 General Pershing Blvd., Oklahoma City Dates: Sept. 11-21 Time: 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sunday; 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday Phone: (405) 948-6700

Scissortail Park's Concert Series offers a unique opportunity to enjoy live music in a beautiful outdoor setting. On Sept. 14, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic will perform an encore concert at the Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn. This free event allows attendees to experience world-class orchestral music under the stars, surrounded by the park's scenic landscapes.

Address: Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn, Scissortail Park, Oklahoma City Date: Sept. 14 Time: 8 p.m. Phone: (405) 445-6277

Orr Family Farm Fall Festival invites families to embrace the magic of autumn with festive activities, a vibrant pumpkin patch, photo-worthy lighted trails, an animal barnyard, tasty treats and more than 25 attractions — ideal for creating lasting fall memories.

Address: 14400 S. Western, Oklahoma City Date: Sept. 20-Nov. 8 Phone: (405) 799-3276

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic's "Legends" concert on Sept. 20 features a selection of classical masterpieces by composers Ortiz, Rachmaninoff, Janáček and Tchaikovsky. Held at the Civic Center Music Hall, this performance offers a chance to experience world-class orchestral music in a beautiful setting.

Address: 201 N Walker Ave., Oklahoma City Date: Sept. 20 Time: 7:30 p.m. Phone: (405) 842-5387

Fiestas de las Américas is Oklahoma City's largest Latino festival, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a vibrant display of culture and community. The event kicks off with the Parade of the Americas and continues with a full day of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, art, and pop-up markets in the Historic Capitol Hill district.

Address: Historic Capitol Hill, SW 25th St., Oklahoma City Date: Sept. 27 Time: The parade begins at 11 a.m.; festival activities throughout the day. Phone: (405) 297-8900

The Plaza District Festival is a vibrant celebration of local creativity, where the community comes together to enjoy live music, visual art, delicious food trucks, and fun activities for kids all set against a lively, street-festival backdrop.

Address: 1745 NW 16th St., Oklahoma City Date: Sept. 27 Time: Noon-11 p.m.

Jenna Dolch is a contributor for Griffin Media.