Motorcyclist injured in downtown Oklahoma City crash

Wednesday, August 27th 2025, 8:26 pm
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in downtown Oklahoma City Wednesday evening, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Police say the crash happened near West Reno and South EK Gaylord.
OCPD says the driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating.
Police say all northbound and southbound lanes of EK Gaylord and all eastbound and westbound lanes of Reno between Robinson and Oklahoma Ave will be closed while they investigate.
This is a developing story.
