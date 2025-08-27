State audit finds $93.4M questioned costs at OMES and Department of Human Services

A state audit released Wednesday found $93.4 million in questionable spending of 2023 federal COVID funds at two state agencies.

By: Destini Pittman

A state audit released Wednesday found $93.4 million in questionable spending of 2023 federal COVID funds at two state agencies.

Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd said $21.8 million in questionable costs at OMES were brought up in this audit. She said mismanagement of the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

An additional $63.6 million in questioned costs were found at the Department of Human Services, due to the mismanagement of childcare development funds.

Byrd says the issue of financial mismanagement has gotten worse during her time as State Auditor.

“For the last three years, I have been sounding the alarm that Oklahoma state government is mired in a culture of financial mismanagement,” Auditor Byrd said. “Over the last three years, the problems have gotten progressively worse. The amount of money Oklahomans could be forced to repay to the federal government is concerning.”

The combined questioned costs from the last three Federal Single Audits stand at more than $186 Million.

To read the full Fiscal Year 2023 Federal Single Audit, CLICK HERE.