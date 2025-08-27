FY 2026 earmarks requested by the Oklahoma congressional delegation

The majority of Oklahoma's congressional delegation favors the use of 'earmarks' to help fund important, mostly infrastructure projects in the state that otherwise, they say, might get overlooked. Here is a list of the ten priciest requests the members submitted for FY 2026.

By: Alex Cameron

-

In the U.S. Senate, it's called 'congressionally directed spending'. In the House, the term is 'community project funding'. Either way, they are what most Americans know as earmarks -- government spending on a particular project or program at the direction of a member of Congress. There are numerous restrictions on the use of earmarks and transparency measures that didn't exist back when earmarks were also referred to as pork, and some members abused their ability to influence spending decisions.

Four of Oklahoma's seven members -- Rep. Tom Cole, Rep. Stephanie Bice, Rep. Frank Lucas, and Sen. Markwayne Mullin -- embrace earmarks, noting that they do not, in and of themselves, increase spending; they are carved out of a set amount of money, which is going to be spent no matter what. They say it makes more sense for them -- the people who represent and know their districts better than anyone -- to request how certain funds are spent than leaving it up to 'DC bureaucrats'. Critics of the system, which include Rep. Kevin Hern, Rep. Josh Brecheen, and Sen. James Lankford, say that while earmarks may not increase spending, they take away the incentive to further cut spending because sponsoring members don't want to see their projects fail.

The Oklahoma delegation's FY 2026 requests, which by law must be posted on their official websites, total more than $550 million. Here is a list (taken from the members' websites) of the ten most expensive earmarks requested by the delegation:

1.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

I-40 Bridge Replacement over Arkansas River at Webber Falls

Recipient Name: Oklahoma Department of Transportation

Project Purpose: Funding will be used for bridge and road construction over the Arkansas River from Muskogee County and Sequoyah County.

Project Location: Webber Falls, OK

Amount Requested: $72,652,000

2.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Love County Hospital Tornado Recovery

Recipient Name: Love County Health Center

Project Purpose: Funding will be used to rebuild the only hospital in Love County to provide needed and timely care after multiple tornadoes in 2024 severely damaged the facility.

Project Location: Marietta, OK

Amount Requested: $40,500,000

3.

Rep. Tom Cole

Project Name: Ada Regional Airport Eastside Industrial Development

Recipient: City of Ada

Address: 231 South Townsend Street, Ada, Oklahoma 74820

Project Explanation: The Ada Municipal Airport consists of approximately 750 acres with 250 acres designated for new development. This project will be divided into two distinct development zones: aviation-related development and non-aviation-related development. The aviation section will feature infrastructure improvements, including water and sewer lines, hangar construction, fiber, security surveillance systems, fencing, and connecting roadways. The goal is to create a self-sustaining airport that fuels economic activity. Additionally, a new 6,000-foot parallel taxiway will be constructed to ensure vital access to the aviation-focused development area. In compliance with FAA regulations, the Ada Airport Eastside Industrial Development will also require safety upgrades and wildlife mitigation measures, particularly regarding the City of Ada's Wastewater Treatment Plant located on the airport property.

Amount Requested: $31,500,000

4.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

City of Durant for 24-Inch Water Distribution Line Construction

Recipient Name: City of Durant

Project Purpose: Funds will be used for the development of an 8.25-mile-long Water Distribution Line from the Gerlach Pump Station to the Airport Water Tower to replace an old main line identified as a single point of failure.

Project Location: Durant, OK

Amount Requested: $27,839,000

5.

Rep. Frank Lucas

Project Name: Enid Solids Plant

Intended Recipient: City of Enid

Recipient Address: 401 W. Garriott Rd. Enid, OK 73701

Request Explanation: The current solids portion of the sanitary sewer treatment facility is passed its operating life. The liquids and solids portions of the facility are separated by a creek, and because of this distance, they have an increased risk for clogs. These funds will be used to relocate the solids plant so it is near the rest of the sewage treatment facility.

Request Amount: $20,000,000

6.

Rep. Tom Cole

Project Name: University of Oklahoma Max Westheimer Terminal Building Renovation

Recipient: University of Oklahoma

Address: 660 Parrington Oval, Norman, Oklahoma 73019

Project Explanation: Max Westheimer Airport, owned and operated by the University of Oklahoma, is an integral component of the transportation infrastructure serving the city of Norman and the surrounding region. The airport, along with the surrounding property and complex existing and planned activities, represents a significant regional economic asset. This project will update the current terminal and create a new space for the School of Aviation. This will create a more passenger-focused experience with efficient circulation and increased passenger seating, while addressing ADA concerns, enhanced security, and expanded site improvements for the increased flights and operations.

Amount Requested: $17,064,900

7.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Wiley Post Airport Air Traffic Control Tower

Recipient Name: Oklahoma City Airport Trust

Project Purpose: Funding will be used to construct a new Air Traffic Control Tower at the Wiley Post Airport.

Project Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Amount Requested: $16,848,000

8.

Rep. Frank Lucas

Project Name: Oklahoma and Central Plains Agricultural Research Center Modernization and Expansion Project

Intended Recipient: Oklahoma and Central Plains Agricultural Research Center, United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service

Recipient Address: 7207 West Cheyenne Street, El Reno, Oklahoma 73036

Request Explanation: The Oklahoma and Central Plains Agricultural Research Center (OCPARC) conducts agricultural research for the USDA, Agricultural Research Service across the entire state of Oklahoma encompassing 13,000 acres, 214 buildings, and 85 employees. This multifaceted project will address OCPARC’s most critical needs for building and facility repairs at all the center’s stations. This includes renovations to greenhouses, office buildings, and research facilities at the Woodward, El Reno, and Stillwater Units. Repairs to these facilities will promote OCPARC into a world-class facility promoting the use of improved plant genetics and water use efficiency, sustainable beef cattle production, and safer dams and waterways, benefiting all communities in OK-03 and all communities on the Central Plains.

Request Amount: $16,600,000

9.

Rep. Tom Cole

Project Name: Newcastle Wastewater Treatment Facility

Recipient: City of Newcastle

Address: 120 NE 2nd Street/PO Box 179, Newcastle, Oklahoma 73065

Project Explanation: The City of Newcastle is requesting funding for the phase I construction of a 1-1.5MGD Membrane Bioreactor Wastewater Treatment Plant (MBR WWTP), including lift stations and influent/effluent lines that will serve central, southern, and southeastern areas of Newcastle. This project is a good use of taxpayer funds for the direct, positive impacts this project will produce for members of the Chickasaw Nation, Newcastle residents, and the City of Newcastle. The MBR WWTP project will provide wastewater service to a Chickasaw Nation complex serving an estimated 5,400 employees and thousands of patients per day. The MBR WWTP will provide wastewater service to many Newcastle residents in areas of central, southern, and southeastern Newcastle. This project also promotes economic development in Newcastle and will generate sales tax revenue that the city heavily relies on for government operations.

Amount Requested: $15,000,000

10.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

City of Newcastle for Membrane BioReactor Wastewater Treatment Plant

Recipient Name: City of Newcastle

Project Purpose: Funds will be used to construct a wastewater treatment plant that uses biological treatment, such as activated sludge, and membrane filtration to provide water to a community that lacks wastewater service.

Project Location: Newcastle, OK

Amount Requested: $15,000,000