National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum wants to be home to 'Kicks 66' Boot

National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum pushes to become the new home of 'Kick 66' neon boot sign—decision expected from OKC City Council mid-September.

By: Karl Torp

The three rules of real estate are location, location, location.

The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum thinks its location makes it the perfect spot for a 35-foot neon boot sign.

'Kicks 66' was originally slated to be installed at NW 25th and Classen in OKC's Asian District.

However, many residents expressed concerns that 'Kicks 66' would feel out of place in the Asian District, and the location was nixed.

Since then, the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum has pushed to make the east side of its building a permanent home to the boot that reads "Oklahoma City Looks Mighty Pretty."

The Museum is visible from the I-44/U-S 66.

It's Chief Marketing Officer, Seth Spillman, says it's Route 66 location helped OKC land the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, among the other cities considered: Dodge City, KS and Colorado Springs, CO.

Spillman says the 'Kicks 66' artist loves the potential new location, which would be down the hill from the Museum and highly visible from I-44.

OKC City Council is expected to decide on the art installation location in mid-September.