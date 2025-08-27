Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections Director Steven Harpe to resign

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Stevem Harpe will resign Sept. 30, returning to the private sector. Harpe led rehabilitation-focused reforms and modernization efforts during his tenure.

By: Christian Hans

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has announced its director, Steven Harpe will resign at the end of September.

ODOC says Harpe is leaving Sept. 30 to take a position in the private sector. Harpe was appointed as director by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Oct. 13, 2022.

"When I came into office, I made it a priority to bring in leaders from outside of state government who could bring fresh ideas and challenge the status quo," Stitt said. "Director Harpe came from the private sector, stepped into public service, and for six years gave his all to the people of Oklahoma."

During Director Harpe’s tenure with ODOC, the department says Harpe led a rehabilitation-focused approach to corrections.

"Director Harpe’s leadership transformed the culture at ODOC, making the agency stronger and better prepared to fulfill its mission of protecting Oklahomans and supporting rehabilitation," Stitt said. "I’m grateful for his service to our state and wish him the very best as he returns to the private sector."

ODOC says through numerous projects, Harpe drove innovation and modernization within the agency, improving processes and creating efficiencies for employees as well as inmates.

“I’m extremely proud of my time with ODOC and the State of Oklahoma,” Harpe said. “Working with the dedicated employees at the agency and interacting with the inmates, learning their stories, is an experience I will cherish forever. I know the agency will continue to innovate and be at the forefront of modernizing the corrections profession.”

Stitt named ODOC Chief of Staff Justin Farris as interim director.