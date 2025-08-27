Health researchers share key mistakes to avoid at doctor's appointment

Most patients misuse limited doctor visits by withholding information, skipping questions, or forgetting supplements. Experts stress honesty, preparation, asking about clinical trials, and following through for better care.

By: Christian Hans

The average doctor’s appointment lasts just 18 minutes, but studies say most patients are not using that time wisely.

Researchers say nearly 80% of patients lie or withhold information from their doctors.

Every minute matters in the doctor's office, but many patients are not taking full advantage of their time.

New research shows that some of the most common mistakes include not coming to the appointment prepared with questions and forgetting to mention supplements, herbs, or over-the-counter drugs.

This can be important, as some ingestants can interact with prescription medicines in unexpected ways. Another big mistake, researchers say, is not doing enough research.

"We like for them to have knowledge about where their disease process is," Orlando Health Cancer Institute Oncologist Dr. Tirrell Johnson said. "We want the patients to ask questions."

A very common mistake is not speaking up. If a treatment is too expensive or you disagree with a prescription, doctors ask you to say so, as staying silent could lead to the wrong care.

Researchers say one particular question can be lifesaving.

"One of the most important questions that they can ask if they have cancer is, 'Are there any clinical trials that are available for my disease state?'" Johnson said.

Johnson said it is also crucial to be open and honest with your children and teens.

"Talk to the [children] themselves," Johnson said. "Because a lot of times they feel ignored."

Lastly, researchers say it is vital to follow through. This can include not stopping medication just because you feel better and following up on test results.

Another step patients can take is bringing a friend or family member to appointments, as they can take notes and help you ask questions.