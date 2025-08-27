Oklahoma State Board of Education cancels August meeting

The Oklahoma State Board of Education has canceled its monthly meeting set for Thursday.

By: Christian Hans

The Oklahoma State Board of Education has canceled its monthly meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) says the meeting was cancelled because of transitions impacting staff and its legal team.

OSDE says there are several impactful items for Oklahoma education, and the board wants to wait until the meeting can be conducted properly.

Thursday's meeting would have been the first after board members said they saw nudity on a TV inside the office of State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

