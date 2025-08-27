Oklahoma State Board of Education cancels August meeting

The Oklahoma State Board of Education has canceled its monthly meeting set for Thursday.

Wednesday, August 27th 2025, 12:12 pm

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) says the meeting was cancelled because of transitions impacting staff and its legal team.

OSDE says there are several impactful items for Oklahoma education, and the board wants to wait until the meeting can be conducted properly.

Thursday's meeting would have been the first after board members said they saw nudity on a TV inside the office of State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Exclusive: Oklahoma Education Board members speak out about inappropriate images in Walters’ office

SEE ALSO: 'A tremendous distraction:' Ryan Walters addresses quarrel with Board of Education members
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

