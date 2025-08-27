Complete 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team: Scheffler, Thomas and Morikawa lead the way

Wednesday, August 27th 2025, 12:23 pm
United States Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley made it official Wednesday that he will not serve a dual role for the 2025 edition of the biennial competition set for Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black.
Choosing not to put himself on the playing roster as many believed he should, Bradley squashed the thought of a playing captaincy in one of the most unselfish decisions professional golf has seen in quite some time, given his heartbreak of being left off the Ryder Cup team in 2023.
The six captain's picks are:
Four of the six have prior Ryder Cup experience, with Griffin and Young set to make their debuts.
At age 39, Bradley’s chance to strike shots for Team USA is narrowing, making this choice even more difficult. He finished 11th in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings but hovered near single digits throughout the season.
The top six automatic qualifiers include:
Scheffler, Schauffele, English and DeChambeau were all members of the 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup-winning team.
Bradley revealed that the decision not to add himself was made earlier in the season.
“Ultimately, I was chosen to be the captain of this team. My ultimate goal was to be the best captain I can be. I know 100% for certain that this was the right choice,” Bradley said.
He admitted he only briefly considered adding himself after winning the Travelers Championship but kept his focus on leadership.
Bradley’s decision to pick veterans like Cantlay and Burns over Maverick McNealy (No. 10 in the standings) and Brian Harman (No. 12) showed he valued Ryder Cup experience over rankings.
Bradley will be supported by vice captains:
Furyk, with previous captaincy experience, will likely play the largest supporting role.
The United States has lost 10 of the last 14 Ryder Cups, with all four of its victories coming on home soil. Home-course advantage looms large again as the 2025 Ryder Cup heads to Bethpage Black.
2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team
(* = Captain's Pick)
Scottie Scheffler (1) – Appearance: 3 – Record: 2-2-3
J.J. Spaun (2) – Appearance: 1 – Record: --
Xander Schauffele (3) – Appearance: 3 – Record: 4-4-0
Russell Henley (4) – Appearance: 1 – Record: --
Harris English (5) – Appearance: 2 – Record: 1-2-0
Bryson DeChambeau (6) – Appearance: 3 – Record: 2-3-1
Justin Thomas* (7) – Appearance: 4 – Record: 7-4-2
Collin Morikawa* (8) – Appearance: 3 – Record: 4-3-1
Ben Griffin* (9) – Appearance: 1 – Record: --
Cameron Young* (14) – Appearance: 1 – Record: --
Patrick Cantlay* (15) – Appearance: 3 – Record: 5-2-1
Sam Burns* (16) – Appearance: 2 – Record: 1-2-0
August 28th, 2025
August 27th, 2025