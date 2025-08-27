Complete 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team: Scheffler, Thomas and Morikawa lead the way

Keegan Bradley finalizes the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team with six captain’s picks, led by Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, for Bethpage Black.

By: CBS Sports

United States Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley made it official Wednesday that he will not serve a dual role for the 2025 edition of the biennial competition set for Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black.

Choosing not to put himself on the playing roster as many believed he should, Bradley squashed the thought of a playing captaincy in one of the most unselfish decisions professional golf has seen in quite some time, given his heartbreak of being left off the Ryder Cup team in 2023.

Captain’s Picks Announced

The six captain's picks are:

Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa Ben Griffin Cameron Young Patrick Cantlay Sam Burns

Four of the six have prior Ryder Cup experience, with Griffin and Young set to make their debuts.

Bradley’s Playing Window Closing

At age 39, Bradley’s chance to strike shots for Team USA is narrowing, making this choice even more difficult. He finished 11th in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings but hovered near single digits throughout the season.

Automatic Qualifiers

The top six automatic qualifiers include:

Scottie Scheffler (World No. 1) J.J. Spaun (U.S. Open Champion) Xander Schauffele Russell Henley Harris English Bryson DeChambeau

Scheffler, Schauffele, English and DeChambeau were all members of the 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup-winning team.

Why Bradley Chose Not to Play

Bradley revealed that the decision not to add himself was made earlier in the season.

“Ultimately, I was chosen to be the captain of this team. My ultimate goal was to be the best captain I can be. I know 100% for certain that this was the right choice,” Bradley said.

He admitted he only briefly considered adding himself after winning the Travelers Championship but kept his focus on leadership.

Experience Over Form in Selections

Bradley’s decision to pick veterans like Cantlay and Burns over Maverick McNealy (No. 10 in the standings) and Brian Harman (No. 12) showed he valued Ryder Cup experience over rankings.

Vice Captains Named

Bradley will be supported by vice captains:

Jim Furyk Kevin Kisner Gary Woodland Webb Simpson Brandt Snedeker

Furyk, with previous captaincy experience, will likely play the largest supporting role.

U.S. Hopes to End European Dominance

The United States has lost 10 of the last 14 Ryder Cups, with all four of its victories coming on home soil. Home-course advantage looms large again as the 2025 Ryder Cup heads to Bethpage Black.

2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team

(* = Captain's Pick)

Scottie Scheffler (1) – Appearance: 3 – Record: 2-2-3

J.J. Spaun (2) – Appearance: 1 – Record: --

Xander Schauffele (3) – Appearance: 3 – Record: 4-4-0

Russell Henley (4) – Appearance: 1 – Record: --

Harris English (5) – Appearance: 2 – Record: 1-2-0

Bryson DeChambeau (6) – Appearance: 3 – Record: 2-3-1

Justin Thomas* (7) – Appearance: 4 – Record: 7-4-2

Collin Morikawa* (8) – Appearance: 3 – Record: 4-3-1

Ben Griffin* (9) – Appearance: 1 – Record: --

Cameron Young* (14) – Appearance: 1 – Record: --

Patrick Cantlay* (15) – Appearance: 3 – Record: 5-2-1

Sam Burns* (16) – Appearance: 2 – Record: 1-2-0