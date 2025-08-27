Oklahoma couple sentenced for child sex trafficking

Lawton couple sentenced for child sex trafficking. Court documents say the couple exploited runaways, transporting them across Texas for unlawful activities.

By: Jarred Burk

A Lawton couple will collectively be spending more than 45 years in federal prison for engaging in child sex trafficking.

According to a press release, Jackie Duncan, 35, and Nia Hall, 45, both of Lawton, will also have to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution.

Officials say the two victims were runaways from a local group home in May of 2024 when Duncan and Hall approached them at a Lawton gas station.

The victims began living with the couple who started transporting them to different cities across Texas to perform sex acts for money.

The first victim was rescued by Plano Police Department officers in Collin County, Texas, on July 16, 2024, at a motel after escaping the suspect's vehicle in Dallas. The second was found in San Antonio, Texas, on September 30, 2024.

Duncan and Hall were arrested on December 16, 2024. Both pleaded guilty in early 2025 to sex trafficking of children.

Duncan was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by supervised release for life. Hall will serve 15 and a half years.