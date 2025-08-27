Oklahoma approves $55 million in aviation infrastructure projects

The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics approved $55 million for 18 airport infrastructure projects statewide and set a $2 million framework for aerospace education funding.

By: Christian Hans

The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA) has approved $55 million for 18 aviation infrastructure projects across the state and set a $2 million framework for aerospace education funding.

The approvals came during the ODAA’s Aug. 21 meeting, where commissioners advanced projects that will upgrade safety, expand capacity and support long-term growth at general aviation airports. The aerospace education funding will be allocated in fiscal year 2026.

Notable projects include a new $3.3 million terminal at Ardmore Downtown Executive Airport, with funding shared by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), ODAA and the local sponsor. New hangars will also be built at El Reno, Fairview, Perry, Skiatook and Thomas airports.

Three major runway projects were approved in Pauls Valley, Woodward and Stroud, totaling more than $25 million:

In Pauls Valley, a complete runway reconstruction will cost $11.7 million, with $11 million coming from federal grants. Woodward will use $6.1 million in legislative PREP funds as part of a $7.4 million runway extension project. Stroud will see its runway extended and widened to 4,000 feet with $6.7 million in improvements, supported by FAA, state and local contributions.

Other projects include a $6.3 million parallel taxiway at South Lake Regional Airport in Ketchum, $1.6 million in tornado recovery work at Shawnee Regional Airport, and $6.75 million in pavement repair at the Oklahoma Air and Space Port in Burns Flat.

ODAA Executive Director Grayson Ardies said the department remains committed to strengthening aviation infrastructure statewide. “A strong airport system is crucial to local communities and ensuring the success of aerospace commerce across the state,” Ardies said.

In addition, commissioners approved ODAA’s aerospace education framework for FY 2026, which will distribute $2 million across five categories: $824,921 for the competitive aerospace and aviation education grant program, $500,000 for classroom laboratory improvement grants, $204,079 for trainings and events, $271,000 for aerospace competitions and aircraft assembly programs and $200,000 for an industry internship program.

The projects fall under ODAA’s five-year Airport Construction Program, developed with the FAA and local sponsors to ensure Oklahoma’s airports continue meeting business, transportation and commerce needs.