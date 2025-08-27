OU alumni take on Mount Kilimanjaro to help kids with cancer

A group of friends from the University of Oklahoma launched Miles to Miracles to raise $30,000 and awareness for children with cancer, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to support families.

By: Christian Hans

-

A group of college friends who met at the University of Oklahoma have reunited with a mission: Raise money and awareness for children battling cancer. Their initiative, Miles to Miracles, launches this week as the group heads to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

News 9 spoke with Luke Santos, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Oklahoma and member of the group, about their efforts.

What is Miles to Miracles?

Santos: The idea started about a year ago with my college friends. We all wanted to raise support for pediatric cancer, and some of us also had big personal goals, like climbing Mount Kilimanjaro or competing in an Ironman. We thought, what better way to do all these things together while raising awareness for a meaningful cause?

You’re partnering with Salood. Why that organization?

Santos: Salood is unique. A lot of organizations focus only on treatment or experiences for children. Salood helps with everything else — things like food, rent, housing and transportation. Cancer is just one part of a child’s life, and we wanted to help with the rest.

How are you raising money through the climb?

Santos: Our goal is $30,000. We’re climbing to raise awareness and asking people to donate. We’re also sponsoring two families. Jake, who had Ewing sarcoma, is now in remission. Annabelle, who had osteosarcoma, helped design our T-shirts. It’s all about helping these families get back on their feet.

What does this mission mean to you personally?

Santos: I’m in my fourth year of medical school at OU, planning to pursue child and adolescent psychiatry. I’ve always been passionate about pediatrics, so this is close to my heart. This project is a way to start helping kids now, even before my career begins.

How can people support Miles to Miracles?

Santos: Visit salood.org. There’s a donation link, and you can buy the T-shirts Annabelle designed. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the cause.

---

Miles to Miracles leaves Friday for Mount Kilimanjaro.