'Somebody had to help:' Bystander recalls ambush-style attack on Edmond officer

Bryan Schulte's brave actions during a violent ambush help save Edmond police officer Caleb Hodam's life.

By: Lisa Monahan

A trip to the hardware store led to a split-second decision for Bryan Schulte, who jumped in to help an Edmond police officer during a violent ambush in May.

The Ambush

Edmond Officer Caleb Hodam had just issued a warning to a driver near 15th Street and the Broadway Extension when a truck pulled into the parking lot.

Security video shows the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Ocean Hudson, park and walk directly toward the officer.

“I have something to report,” Hudson said as he approached. Seconds later, the video shows him spraying Hodam in the face with pepper spray before lunging with a large kitchen knife.

'Somebody had to help'

Schulte, pulling into the same shopping center with his nephew, spotted the struggle.

“He noticed a man run up and start pepper-spraying the officer,” Schulte recalled.

Schulte turned his truck around, stopped, and jumped out.

“I yelled, ‘Do you need some help?’” Schulte said. “And the officer said, ‘Yes!’”

Fighting for Control

By the time Schulte ran over, the two men were on the ground.

“I could tell he was getting kind of tired,” Schulte said of the officer. “So, I kind of hurried up and said, ‘What do you need me to do?’ And he said, ‘Get the knife.’”

Investigators later explained Hudson had one hand on the officer’s gun and the other on the knife.

Schulte grabbed Hudson and used his weight to hold him down.

“I just kind of put all my weight that I could on him and just held him down,” he said. “Eventually he lost his grip, and I grabbed the knife.”

He hurled the weapon about 30 feet away. “I just wanted to get it as far away as possible,” he said.

'I thought he was going to die'

The struggle continued even after backup arrived.

“We held him down, and the officer tased him a couple of times,” Schulte said. “Eventually got the arm behind his back and cuffed him.”

At that point, Schulte realized how badly Hodam was hurt.

“As soon as I saw the knife had blood on it, I knew,” Schulte said. “He pulled his vest off, and blood just came out. I thought… I said a little prayer for him and hoped that he would be okay.”

Hodam was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds but survived.

The Aftermath

Schulte says he has not spoken to Hodam since that day, but hopes to.

“I’d say, I’m happy you’re okay. Thank God you get to go home to your family,” he said. “I really didn’t think he was going to make it.”

He downplays his own role.

“I’m no hero,” he said. “I just did what anyone should do when they see someone fighting for their life.”

As for whether he’d do it again?

“Yes. Somebody’s got to do something.”

Hudson was later charged in the attack. Officer Hodam was treated for multiple stab wounds and has since been released from the hospital.