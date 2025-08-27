Oklahoma City car dealership hosts free 'Feed the Community' event

David Stanley Mitsubishi in Oklahoma City will host a free “Feed the Community” event on Saturday, Aug. 30.

By: Addie Crawford

A car dealership in Oklahoma City is inviting you to lunch this Saturday, and it is completely free.

David Stanley Mitsubishi says it is giving back to the community with a special “Feed the Community” event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the dealership on Saturday.

The event is open to the public and will provide free meals to community members on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

David Stanley Mitsubishi says it is hosting this event for the first time as a way of saying thank you to the people of Oklahoma City.

The dealership will serve food items like hot dogs, chips and soda to the community, and looks forward to welcoming everyone for a day of connection and good food.

David Stanley Mitsubishi encourages residents to bring their families, friends, and neighbors to take part in the event.

No registration is required.

The dealership is located at 601 W I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City.