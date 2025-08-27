2 dead, 17 injured in Minneapolis shooting at Annunciation Catholic School; shooter dead

Law enforcement has contained an active shooter at Annunciation Catholic School in south Minneapolis, and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

By: CBS News

-

Two young children were killed and 17 others were injured in a shooting during a Catholic Mass packed with young students in south Minneapolis Wednesday morning. The shooter is also dead.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the shooting triggered a massive law enforcement response to Annunciation Catholic Church at West 54th Street between Harriet and Garfield avenues around 8:30 a.m. The church is attached to a school building.

The shooter approached from the outside of the building and fired a rifle through the church windows towards children and worshippers, O'Hara said. The shooter also used a shotgun and a pistol.

An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed while they sat in the pews. Of the 17 others injured, 14 are children. At least seven victims were in critical condition when they arrived at a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS News the shooter was Robin Westman, age 23, from suburban Minneapolis.

O'Hara said the shooter has no extensive criminal history and ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the back of the church.

The Mass marked the beginning of the school year at Annunciation Catholic School.

"This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping," said O'Hara.

Authorities added that the public is advised to stay away from the area of West 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet avenues. Families of children at the school can go to a reunification area at Annunciation School on 525 W. 54th St. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey added that authorities are setting up a family resource center.

"Don't just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying," said Frey. "It was the first week of school, they were in a church. These were kids that should be learning with their friends. They should be playing on the playground. They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence and their parents should have the same kind of assurance."

Gov. Tim Walz said he had been briefed on the shooting.

"I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," Walz said.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social that he has been "fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

"The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved," he said.

M Health Fairview said one child had been admitted to its Masonic Children's Hospital and is in stable condition. Children's Hospital had seven patients between the ages of 9 and 16, one of whom has already been discharged.

Hennepin Healthcare, a nearby Level 1 Trauma Center, received 11 patients from the shooting, according to Chair of Emergency Medicine Tom Wyatt. Nine of them were children and two were adults. Six children and one adult were in critical condition, and four required an operating room. All of those patients are still alive, Wyatt said.

"We've had two mass casualty events happen in the last 24 hours. That does take a toll," Wyatt said. "But we also have to recognize that we are here as a critical resource for our community and we have to take time to process the care that we deliver in these situations and we have to be able to move forward because we are obviously needed."

Tuesday afternoon, about 4 miles from Annunciation, one person was killed and six others were injured in another mass shooting. O'Hara said the two shootings do not appear to be related.

Parents await news of their children's status after shooting at Annunciation Church on Wednesday morning, Aug. 27, 2025 in Minneapolis.