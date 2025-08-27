New American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines push for infant mental health screenings

A new American Academy of Pediatrics report urges pediatricians to screen for mental health issues starting in infancy, as up to 1 in 5 U.S. children face problems.

By: Christian Hans

-

Up to one in five U.S. children, including those as young as 2, are living with mental health problems, according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The guidelines, released this week, recommend pediatricians begin screening for mental and behavioral health issues in children starting in infancy, with follow-ups at 6 months, 1 year, 2 years, and annually thereafter.

OU Health Chief of Psychiatry Dr. Britta Ostermeyer said early detection is possible through both observation and parent interviews.

“Pediatricians know what behaviors are expected at different ages and what could be concerning,” Ostermeyer said. “We also use standardized tools to help determine if a child’s development is on track.”

Warning signs for parents to watch at home include difficulties with sleep, eating, language development and motor skills. If concerns arise, Ostermeyer urged parents to speak with their child’s doctor.

Nearly 40% of children will face a mental health issue by age 16, according to the academy. Experts point to both genetic and environmental factors, with COVID-19 amplifying the crisis. During the pandemic, suicide attempts among adolescent girls increased by 50%.

Ostermeyer said online activity and screen time are also major contributors. “Parents need to be aware of what their child is doing online and set limits,” she said. “Outdoor play and after-school activities are invaluable.”

The new guidelines aim to help doctors identify issues earlier and support families before problems escalate.