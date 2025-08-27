Norman teenager struck by vehicle

A teenager was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Norman, police say.

Wednesday, August 27th 2025, 9:14 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

One person was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Norman, according to police.

The Norman Police Department says officers were called to a scene near West Robinson Street and North Flood Avenue, where a teenager was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

After arriving at the scene, officers said they found the victim, a 14-year-old male, conscious and breathing.

NPD says the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
