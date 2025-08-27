Norman teenager struck by vehicle

Wednesday, August 27th 2025, 9:14 am
One person was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Norman, according to police.
The Norman Police Department says officers were called to a scene near West Robinson Street and North Flood Avenue, where a teenager was reportedly struck by a vehicle.
After arriving at the scene, officers said they found the victim, a 14-year-old male, conscious and breathing.
NPD says the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
August 27th, 2025
August 27th, 2025
August 24th, 2025
August 21st, 2025
August 28th, 2025
August 27th, 2025