What Caught My Eye: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

A one-in-a-million shot at the U.S. Open, reactions to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement and a "Dancing Queen" DUI are catching the News 9 team's eyes.

Wednesday, August 27th 2025, 9:35 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

See what's catching the news 9 team's eyes on Aug. 27, 2025.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 27th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 25th, 2025

August 22nd, 2025

Top Headlines

August 28th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025