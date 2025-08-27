Science Museum Oklahoma to host free Discoverfest in September

Science Museum Oklahoma’s largest annual event returns Sept. 27, featuring 70+ hands-on STEAM activities and full museum access for free.

By: Addie Crawford

With a new name and more opportunities, Science Museum Oklahoma's biggest event of the year returns even better than before.

Discoverfest, formerly known as Tinkerfest, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27.

“Though the name has changed, the mission has not,” Science Museum Oklahoma Tinkering Initiatives Manager Chris Syfrett said. “We want to celebrate curiosity, creativity and break down barriers to STEM access.”

Registration is now open for the free event that transforms the museum into a hub for hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Attendees have more than 70 interactive activities on the line-up for Discoverfest. There will be car dismantling, live music mixing, robot programming, and much more.

With the support of more than 35 community partners, families will experience the skills and creativity that power STEAM careers and hobbies.

Admission to DiscoverFest also includes full access to all museum exhibits, including the world-class Love’s Planetarium.

Activities conclude at 4 p.m., while the museum remains open until 6 p.m.

To ensure a smoother check-in, the museum encourages families to pre-register for free tickets at www.sciencemuseumok.org/discoverfest.