Mustang student arrested after altercation on campus Tuesday

Mustang student detained for assaulting staff, officer. School officials confirm no ongoing risk.

By: News 9

A Mustang student was taken into custody Tuesday morning after assaulting a staff member and a responding police officer, according to school officials.

Mustang Public Schools says multiple police vehicles responded to the campus, but emphasized the situation was quickly brought under control and posed no ongoing threat.

The Mustang Police Department is now handling the investigation.

In a message to families, the district says the visible police presence on campus may have caused concern but stressed that “the safety of students and staff remains our top priority.”