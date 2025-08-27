34,000 Oklahoma locations to gain connectivity through broadband expansion

Oklahoma Broadband Office finalizes $550 million proposal to connect 34,000 locations with internet service, $225 million under budget. Public feedback sought until September 1.

By: Allyson Luckie

The Oklahoma Broadband Office announces the final proposal for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

The proposal awards $550 million to 20 internet service providers, with plans to connect 34,000 unserved or underserved locations.

State officials say the proposal came in $225 million under budget.

The OBO says fiber optic technology will be provided to 65% of awarded locations, fixed wireless will go to 20% and the remaining 15% of locations will have low-earth orbit satellite service.

Public comments on the proposal will be accepted through Sept. 1.

After the public comment period, the office will finalize and submit the proposal by Sept. 4.