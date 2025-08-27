Danny Cahill, 'The Biggest Loser' winner and Oklahoma native, tells all in Netflix documentary

Midwest City’s Danny Cahill revisits his life-changing journey on season 8 of "The Biggest Loser" in a new Netflix documentary. Discover the impact behind the scenes.

By: Kylee Dedmon

A hometown face is making it on the big screen once again. After being named "The Biggest Loser," a Midwest City man is now one of the main faces in Netflix’s newest TV documentary.

In the new documentary “Fit For TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser," Danny Cahill said he is not on TV to work out again; instead, he is working through the story that changed his life.

Cahill lost 239 pounds on The Biggest Loser, crowning him as the champion for Season 8 back in 2009.

16 years after his championship season, and almost 10 years after the show was cancelled, Netflix released a documentary in August featuring former contestants, producers, and trainers. Each joined the production to tell their story and experience on "The Biggest Loser."

As for Cahill, the Netflix documentary goes deep into his season, reliving the moments that made him a champion.

Danny Cahill's Journey on 'The Biggest Loser'

"There were 17 seasons, I would love to see its own series and have 10 episodes, and you can have 17 seasons of that and learn so much," Cahill said. "Everybody had a different experience. I only know what happened during season 8. I don't know what happened during all the other seasons."

Cahill applied for The Biggest Loser three times, but said he almost did not apply that third time.

"I applied for season 6 at first and didn't hear a word back. I was very discouraged," Cahill said. "I almost didn't watch season 7 because I was so mad at them for not calling me back. Another time Allison popped up on the screen during a commercial break and said, 'If you think you have what it takes, then fill out this form and send it in and see if you can be The Biggest Loser,' and I said 'OK, I am going to try out one more time,' and I said 'Third times the charm.'"

After being accepted onto the show for its eighth season, Cahill lost 239 pounds in 6 months, 3 weeks and 5 days. Cahill said his time on the show was one of the best and most fun times he has ever had in his life, and the majority of the show was based on healthy habits.

"Well, looking back at it, the extremality was the most unhealthy," Cahill said. "What we were doing, we were eating all the perfect foods, and we were working out and working out bodies to the max that they could, but the unhealthy part was the amount of time we did it in. Extreme calorie deprivation and the extreme calorie burn."

Joining 'Fit For TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser'

Cahill says he was approached by an executive producer for the Netflix documentary in early summer 2024.

"Did America care anymore? I think they do, because America, this is the struggle America has," Cahill said. "Everybody struggles with something, and a lot of [Americans] struggle with their weight."

The new documentary debuted on Aug. 15, and has already reached No. 1 in the United States and across the globe.

"I got a text from the director that had a screenshot of the documentary that said, 'Number 1 in the U.S. today,'" Cahill said. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, we're number 1,' were we even number 1 when we were on 'The Biggest Loser?' I don't think we were, so it was pretty shocking. The first thing I did was turn it on and look at it and grab a screenshot for myself."

But before he was celebrating this milestone, Cahill said his experience was almost not a reality.

"What I was most scared about was the judgment that was going to come," Cahill said. "When I started gaining weight back about 4 to 5 years after the show, I kind of withdrew from society."

While the weight loss and later weight gain transformed his body and confidence, Cahill said it was the friendships built along the way that left the biggest impact.

During season 8, Cahill said he became close with contestant Tracy Yukich, and she, too, was approached by an executive producer for the documentary. Cahill said if it wasn’t for her, he would have passed this up.

"I talked to Tracy (Yukich) and she said, 'Are you going to do this?' and I said, 'I don't know, I've been ignoring it for a couple of weeks, I don't know if I really want to get back in there,'" Cahill said. "She goes, 'Well, I'll only do it if you do it,' and I said, 'OK, I'll call you back.' I hung up the phone, and I said, 'Somebody is going to tell this story, why not us?' Really, it was a way for me to come out of the closet again and say, 'Hey, love me, hate me, whatever you want to do that's fine,' but I think it's really made [me feel] free being on that documentary."

Behind The Scenes

Cahill was flown out to Los Angeles, where he had a full day and a half of interviews, saying the directors would play back scenes from the show to help them set the tone and remember how and what they were feeling.

Cahill shares that he would exchange text messages with producers just a couple of times after his interview, and watched the documentary just shortly before it was uploaded to the public.

"Some of us got a first look because there was going to be some press done that day it came out," Cahill said. "For the most part, when we watched it, we were seeing it just a day before. We were like 'Oh my gosh', we were just as surprised as everybody else."

"I never knew what was going to be on there; my emotions were just all over the page," Cahill said.

Now, Cahill said he is proud of his journey, no matter the number on the scale, and grateful the documentary captured his story just the way he hoped.

"I think Netflix did a great job with what they had and what they got to tell a complete story," Cahill said.

Cahill says after watching the documentary, he would go on "The Biggest Loser" again.

Since opening up about his journey again, Cahill and his wife have made commitments to each other to start working out and getting healthy.