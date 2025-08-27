Additional charges filed against McClain County man accused of arson

A man now faces tribal and federal charges, including arson, after allegedly setting fire to a McClain County deputy’s home. Community fundraising supports the displaced family.

By: Christian Hans

Trivbal charges have been filed against a man accused of setting fire to the home of a McClain County Sheriff's deputy, according to police.

The Chickasaw Nation confirms Austin Reeves has been charged with second-degree burglary and possessing stolen property.

Reeves also faces several federal charges, including arson in Indian Country.

On Saturday, Aug. 23, police say Reeves set a fire that destroyed the deputy's home in Washington while he and his family slept.

RELATED: Flames destroy McClain County Sheriff's Office deputy's home in overnight arson attack

Reeves was later arrested following a brief standoff in Norman.

SEE ALSO: Suspect arrested after McClain County deputy’s home destroyed in arson

Reeves is due back in the Chickasaw Nation District Court in September.

In McClain County, the community is now fundraising to help the impacted deputy's family rebuild what was lost.

MORE: McClain Co. deputy loses home to arson, community fundraising to rebuild