Norman Public Schools takes new approach to substance abuse issues

Norman Public Schools says a new approach to substance abuse issues has led to a drop in suspensions

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

A new approach to substance abuse issues in Norman schools led to a 40% drop in suspensions, district leaders say.

Norman Public Schools leaders say student drug issues spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, district leaders say they also saw a spike in substance abuse suspensions, leading to the district applying for a grant from the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board.

Using the grant funding, the district launched a new program, focused on prevention, education and recovery in 2024.

The district says it has since seen a drop in suspensions.