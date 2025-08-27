Norman Public Schools takes new approach to substance abuse issues

Wednesday, August 27th 2025, 6:33 am
A new approach to substance abuse issues in Norman schools led to a 40% drop in suspensions, district leaders say.
Norman Public Schools leaders say student drug issues spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2023, district leaders say they also saw a spike in substance abuse suspensions, leading to the district applying for a grant from the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board.
Using the grant funding, the district launched a new program, focused on prevention, education and recovery in 2024.
The district says it has since seen a drop in suspensions.
