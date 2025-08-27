National Guard could expand mission under new executive order

Following a deployment in D.C., President Trump has issued a new Executive Order instructing each state to prepare a similar force to deploy as needed. Oklahoma has already maintained a similar National Guard force for more than 15 years.

By: Matt McCabe

-

An Executive Order issued by President Trump on Monday could expand the use of the National Guard to other cities, following its deployment in the nation's capital as part of a previously declared “crime emergency.”

Specifically, the order directs the Secretary of Defense to ensure each state’s National Guard forces are “resourced, trained, organized, and available to assist federal, state and local law enforcement in quelling civil disturbances and ensuring the public safety and order whenever the circumstances necessitate, as appropriate under law.”

The Secretary is also tasked with identifying the number of people from each state that should compose a rapid mobilization force, and ensuring its availability when needed.

Critics have labeled the use of troops to police D.C. as executive overreach.

But in a Tuesday interview, U.S. Senator James Lankford likened the operation to a partnership.

“They're using a lot of FBI, DEA, ICE agents — that are federal law enforcement — and then assisted logistically by the National Guard,” Lankford explained. “They're not law enforcement. They're just there for logistical support.”

The issue of local control has been the focus of recent opposition. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has publicly rebuked any plan to bring National Guard troops into Chicago.

On Monday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt framed a view not afraid to work with the federal government but concerned with ensuring local governments are not stripped of their say in the process.

Holt is also president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

“We’re not averse to a federal partnership that puts more people on the street to protect our residents,” he told CBS Mornings. “But we need to be a part of that conversation because local leadership, local control, is always best; especially when you’re talking about public safety.”

Lankford said he supports local police leading the way for each city.

There are currently no plans for any federally directed deployment of National Guard resources in Oklahoma.

That power belongs to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

News 9 contacted Stitt’s office to request a statement about the order and if Oklahoma is prepared to be in compliance. A spokesperson said it is working to provide those details.

News 9 also contacted the Oklahoma National Guard, requesting a comment from the state’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Thomas Mancino.

Mancino’s office is also working to provide a statement, but did explain that Oklahoma’s National Guard already trains with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Department of Public Safety to support local authorities.

A spokesperson also explained that the Oklahoma National Guard has already maintained a state reaction force for more than 15 years, which includes the ability to respond to needs for law enforcement in the state using full-time and traditional status members of the National Guard.

Recently, the Oklahoma National Guard provided law enforcement with support during the Oklahoma City Thunder championship parade.