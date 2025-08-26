Warr Acres fentanyl bust: Suspect arrested, over $100K in cash and drugs seized

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 6:57 pm
A Warr Acres man suspected of selling large amounts of fentanyl in the Oklahoma City area is in federal custody.
Federal agents and police raided his home and vehicle on Sunday, uncovering illegal drugs and money.
Worried residents, who asked not to be identified on camera, told News 9 over the weekend that they were relieved to see law enforcement in their neighborhood. After his mother's death, Frederick Hunsaker moved into her home, according to neighbors who have noted a steady stream of traffic visiting the residence.
“Most of those people in that neighborhood are good people. and this was a guy living in a house that belonged to family and he was the one bringing trouble to the area,” said Asst. Police Chief Jason Allen, Warr Acres Police Department.
In July, federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents began investigating 63-year-old Fredrick Hunsaker, according to court filings.
When police were called Sunday to investigate a suspicious vehicle near Northwest 47th and Meridian, an officer found Hunsaker either asleep or unconscious in the car with drug paraphernalia in his lap.
“He noticed a crack pipe and torch light lying in plain sight,” said Allen.
Police: I'm going to need medical. It looks like someone OD’d in the car.
Returning to his patrol car to get Narcan, the officer was about to administer the life-saving drug when Hunsaker came to.
Police: Hey, you alright?
Hunsaker: Yeah.
Police: You good?
Hunsaker: Yeah.
Police: You look like you OD’d in there.
Hunsaker: I'm just tired.
Image Provided By: Warr Acres Police Department
A search of his car uncovered an impressive drug cache.
Image Provided By: Warr Acres Police Department
Police: Ohhh!
Police: There's a lot in there.
Inside the car's trunk police found more drugs.
Police: Oh yeah. I'm getting me a big one, ain't I?
Police: Yeah, this is going to be a trafficking case.
More than three pounds of fentanyl and more than $100,000 were found locked inside a safe.
Image Provided By: Warr Acres Police Department
Image Provided By: Warr Acres Police Department
Police: There's more black tar heroin in here, like a brick of that, there's probably $150,000 in this thing.
Multiple officers were brought in to inventory the dangerous drugs and money.
“We have a policy you have to have at least two, one watching, because there are cases where the officer just searching a car actually goes unconscious, that’s how dangerous it is,” said Allen.
Hunsaker told police his home had been burglarized several times. He said he was in his car, watching his house in hopes of catching the alleged thieves. Hunsaker was booked into the Logan County Jail, where investigators found an additional $20,000 in his pants. Tuesday, he was federally charged with attempting to distribute fentanyl.
A proud Okie from Lawton, Sylvia Corkill joined the News 9 team in 2016. She anchors the weekend evening newscasts and reports on weekdays. During her career, Sylvia developed a passion for investigative reporting, particularly in the areas of crime and law enforcement. She has covered major trials and drug busts, and she once participated in a national manhunt investigation.
