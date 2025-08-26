Fishing for loyalty: Local tackle shop prepares for Scheels in OKC

Mega sporting goods store Scheels is set to drop anchor in Oklahoma City, but local favorite Lucky Lure Tackle is determined to stay afloat.

By: Deanne Stein

A massive new Scheels sporting goods store is set to drop anchor along Hefner Parkway in Oklahoma City. But some local businesses worry the mega store could lure customers away from smaller, independently owned shops.

The upcoming 300,000-square-foot Scheels location, called the “Disneyland of sporting goods stores” for its Ferris wheel, aquarium, and other attractions, is backed by an $8 million city incentive and expected to bring 500 new jobs to Oklahoma City. The store is scheduled to open in 2028 and will be Scheels’ second Oklahoma location, joining its Tulsa store, which opened last year.

Despite the excitement around the new retail giant, some small business owners say they’re concerned about the impact on their customer base.

Michael Stranz, owner of Lucky Lure Tackle, a local fishing tackle shop, said his business has been a community staple since 2008 and now holds the title of the largest independent tackle store in the state.

“Fishing’s been my passion, I grew up fishing,” Stranz said.

He bought Lucky Lure Tackle in 2022 to share that passion, especially with younger kids who might not have had the chance to fish before. He says he stocks the shop with gear for everything from bluegill and crappie fishing to catfish, spoonbill, bass, and walleye.

To stay competitive against big-box stores like Bass Pro Shops and now Scheels, Stranz said Lucky Lure Tackle has had to adapt by going online.

“We’ve really had to focus more mainstream just because of the advent of the box stores coming in,” he said. “When the city chooses to invest $8 million in a box store, all your small businesses have an impact from that, even if they were to take 10 customers away, whatever the case may be, that impacts small business.”

But despite the looming competition, Stranz remains confident that Lucky Lure Tackle’s personal touch will keep customers coming back.

“We have an amazing loyal customer base that we work hard to take care of, and they take care of us in return,” he said.

While Scheels plans to dazzle visitors with entertainment features like a Ferris wheel and aquarium, Stranz says it’s the knowledgeable staff and local service, including rod and reel repairs, that will help his shop stay afloat.

“There's two sides to it and I think it's important that people see both sides,” he said. “Just don't forget about the small stores, all of them because a big store like that that affects a lot of different industries whether it be the clothing sporting goods whatever the case may be.”